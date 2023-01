Tariq Aziz gained fame from Pakistan’s first-ever TV quiz and game show 'Neelam Ghar’, the show which enthralled the audience for four decades.





His book, titled, “Hamzaad da Dukh” is a valuable contribution to the Punjabi literature.





He was also awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the Pakistan government in 1992.





