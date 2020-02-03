SBS Punjabi

Report reveals an estimated 1 in 6 adult women had experienced violence by a partner

Published 3 February 2020
By Lucy Murray, Meenakshi Sharma
Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Its analysis found about half wished to go, but felt they were unable - some because they couldn't afford it.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, phone 1800 RESPECT. For counselling, advice and support for men who have anger, relationship or parenting issues, call the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491.

