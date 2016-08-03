SBS Punjabi

Republicans decry Trump's attack on Muslim veteran's family

SBS Punjabi

The headstone of US Army Capt. Humayun SM Khan at Arlington National Cemetery

The headstone of US Army Capt. Humayun SM Khan at Arlington National Cemetery Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has appealed to Capitol Hill for support as his attacks on the Muslim parents of a decorated American soldier killed in Iraq have drawn sharp rebukes from fellow party members.Several leading Republicans have now weighed in to the controversy to express support for the family.Preeti McCarthy reports....

Published 3 August 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?