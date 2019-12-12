Resham Singh’s new 'visa song' is a hit

This week, hear about Resham Singh's hit song ‘Na Saheli mildi hai, ten na hi lagda visa’;





Isha Deol celebrates dad Dharminder’s birthday in style. She has shared many photos of proud grandpa enjoying with grandchildren;





Shilpa Shetty’s app on health and fitness has been awarded in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.





Kangna Ranaut’s Queen of Jhansi will be released on 30 Jan 2020 in Japan.





And listen to the Resham Singh's song too.





