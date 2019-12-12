SBS Punjabi

Resham Singh’s new 'visa song' is a hit

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2019 at 12:24pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood Gupshup brings you the latest buzz from film-nagri Mumbai every week.

Published 12 December 2019 at 12:24pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
This week, hear about Resham Singh's hit song ‘Na Saheli mildi hai, ten na hi lagda visa’;

Isha Deol celebrates dad Dharminder’s birthday in style. She has shared many photos of proud grandpa enjoying with grandchildren;

Shilpa Shetty’s app on health and fitness has been awarded in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.

Kangna Ranaut’s Queen of Jhansi will be released on 30 Jan 2020 in Japan.

And listen to the Resham Singh's song too.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Alia Bhatt trolled for People’s Choice 2019 Most Inspiring Asian Woman Award nomination

Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika and Ranveer to star in 83

Bollywood Gupshup for first week of August 2017



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?