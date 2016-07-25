Review to prevent "Lone Wolf" attacks in Australia

malcolm Turnbull and Greg Moriarty Source: AAP
Published 25 July 2016 at 1:26pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has asked Australia's counter-terrorism coordinator to examine how to prevent so-called "lone-wolf" attacks, those generated by lone individuals.The review will assess what lessons can be learned from recent tragedies in France, the United States, and Germany among others, that killed scores of people.Preeti McCarthy has the report.
