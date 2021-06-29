'Rich culture should have rich relationships': Harman Foundation event raises domestic violence awareness

Highlights Harman Foundation stages two plays in NSW Parliament House to raise awareness about domestic violence

"Domestic violence is a real issue that needs to be addressed urgently," says Harinder Kaur

The not-for-profit charity organisation brought lawmakers and community members together in a domestic violence awareness event to take a collaborative approach towards addressing the issue that affects women, men and children within and beyond the Punjabi community.





Harman Foundation provides vulnerable women and their children with safe accommodation, support and case management services. The charity group also assists victims of domestic and family violence to strive for empowerment and independence and help them in regaining their confidence and self-esteem.





Harinder Kaur, founder of Harman Foundation. Source: SBS Punjabi





Speaking about the event 'Rich Culture Should Have Rich Relationships', Harinder Kaur, founder of the foundation, said the event aimed to initiate a positive discussion about our culture and relationships.





"This event aimed at initiating a positive discussion about our rich culture, values and relationships and how we can further strengthen the values that we have received from our parents and generations above them.





"We have been working with multicultural health services for the past three years, and during the process, we engaged with the community and ran a focus group. In the end, we deduced that gender inequality persists within the community which needs to be addressed," she said.





Seminar on prevention of Domestic Violence in NSW parliament house. Source: SBS Punjabi





Shedding light on the stage plays, Ms Kaur said that members of the Punjabi community performed them to showcase that domestic violence is a real issue that exists and plagues many families within and outside the community.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





