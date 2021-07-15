Richa Chadha to head jury for short film competition at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021

This year, the theme for the short film competition is ‘Modern Slavery and Equality’.





“Being a part of IFFM Short Film Festival 2021 as a jury member is an incredible feeling. To be back here again, but as a judge, this time is very exciting," said Ms Chadha.





The actor's critically-acclaimed feature ' Love Sonia' had opened the 2018 edition of the IFFM.





"Speaking from experience, I am aware of how difficult it is to tell an entire story within a short amount of time, that too on such an important theme. So I'm really looking forward to all the short film entries this year," the 34-year-old added.





In other news from B-town, the recreation of Akshay Kumar- Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s chartbuster 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' has left the fans divided.





Ever since the song released, social media has been abuzz, with people missing the original singer duo, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.











Click on the player above to listen to the Bollywood bulletin in Punjabi.





