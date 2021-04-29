SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn’s 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' set to premiere on August 15

Bhuj the pride of India, a film based on patriotism Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 29 April 2021 at 11:17am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
According to media reports, the film, which has the 1971 India-Pakistan war in its backdrop, is slated to directly release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on India's Independence Day on 15 August. All this and more in our weekly bulletin from the world of cinema and music.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' is a war drama set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Ajay Devgn will play the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village.

In other news, music composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away last week due to COVID-19 related complications.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

