Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn’s 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' set to premiere on August 15

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' is a war drama set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.





Ajay Devgn will play the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village.





In other news, music composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away last week due to COVID-19 related complications.





