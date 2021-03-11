Rideshare driver suffers ‘serious facial injuries’ in an alleged racial attack in Perth

Highlights Indian-origin Uber driver allegedly attacked and racially abused in Perth, WA

28-year-old Gurinder Singh sustained facial injuries following this alleged racist attack

WA Police is investigating the matter

A routine job turned into a frightening nightmare for Gurinder Singh when he picked up four passengers from Recreation Road in Kalamunda on Sunday 21 February 2021.





Recalling the ordeal, the 28-year-old Indian national who has been driving for rideshare services for the past six months told SBS Punjabi that he sustained 'serious' injuries following the attack.





"They made racist comments and touched my turban in a derogatory manner. I repeatedly requested them to stop the nasty and abusive behaviour.





"But they didn't listen and continued to taunt and tease me about my Sikh appearance," he alleged. Gurinder Singh sustained facial injuries following the attack. Source: Supplied





When they continued their alleged behaviour, Mr Singh claims he stopped the car at the intersection between Recreation Road and McRae Road and asked the passengers to step out of the vehicle.





"The male passengers vacated the car, but the female passenger ignored my requests and kept on with her abusive behaviour. When I stepped outside to open the door, one of the male passengers hit me on my face leaving me unconscious for a while," he said.





The paramedics and police attended Mr Singh at the scene, but the alleged attackers fled away from the crime spot.





Mr Singh, who is still reeling with shock, said he had to undergo two surgeries for his broken cheekbone and nose injuries.





"This is the worst I've experienced in Australia. It is highly unacceptable. This is not the first incident that a driver has been attacked in such a brutal manner. We deserve better for our sincere services to people," he said.





"I hope the authorities will come forward to set an example by punishing these perpetrators."





Mr Singh said that he is facing a 'financial setback' after this incident.





"I had to spend around $20,000 on my treatment. I don't think if I'd be able to drive again for at least a month. This loss of income is also causing me severe mental stress," he added.





"The whole ordeal is also affecting my wife, who is an international student. She has now requested for a fee extension that was due this month. WA police car Source: Facebook





In a statement to SBS Punjabi, a Western Australia Police spokesperson told SBS Punjabi that they are investigating the incident.





“Around 12.20 am - Sunday 21st February 2021, the victim, a man in his 20s, was working as a rideshare driver. He collected a fare in Recreation Road, Kalamunda of four people,” said the police spokesperson.





“The driver and a female passenger became involved in an argument. The driver stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Recreation Road and McRae Road and asked his passengers to leave his vehicle.





“As this was occurring, he was struck in the face by one of the passengers. The victim received facial injuries. After the police arrived, he reported his wallet was missing,” the spokesperson added.





SBS Punjabi has contacted Uber Australia for comment.





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full interview with Gurinder Singh.





