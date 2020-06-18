‘Go back to your f**king country, you brought coronavirus here’: Indian student racially abused, assaulted in Adelaide

Highlights Indian international student attacked in an alleged racially-motivated incident in Adelaide

Mr Singh alleges that a woman hurled racial abuses at him and punched him on his face

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman at the scene in relation to this incident

A turban-wearing Sikh student has been allegedly targeted in a ‘racially-motivated’ incident at a train station in Adelaide’s west.





Mr Singh* told SBS Punjabi that the alleged incident took place on 30 May at around 8:20 PM when he was set to return home after finishing his evening shift at McDonald’s restaurant.





“I was approached by an aggressive-looking woman who asked me about my nationality. Initially, I ignored her but when she again asked me in a loud voice, and I replied I am from India,” he said.





“Her behaviour was very abusive. She kept on swearing and made a lot of racial comments targeting my community and nationality. She said go back to your f**king country, you brought coronavirus here.”





The incident was filmed on a mobile phone





Mr Singh said that when the alleged offender didn’t stop her verbal abuse, he started filming her using his mobile phone.





“I was in complete shock and didn’t know what to do in this situation. She snatched my phone and smashed it onto the platform. She punched me on my face and pushed me to the ground**.”





Mr Singh said that by this time he had also dialled triple zero for help.





“The police operator assisted me throughout this shocking and unbelievable incident. He advised me to maintain a safe distance while this lady kept on chasing me in aggression,” he said.





Mr Singh said he was very thankful to the Police who rescued him from this situation.





“When she knew that the Police were about to reach the scene, she hopped onto a bus. But the bus driver also assisted me and didn’t move until the Police arrived.”





Police charged a 35-year-old woman in relation to this incident





When contacted by SBS Punjabi , a spokesperson for South Australia Police made the following statement regarding this incident:





“A 35-year-old Semaphore Park woman was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of assault and property damage. The woman was also issued with a three-month Public Transport Barring Order,” said the police spokesperson.





She has been bailed to appear at the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on 14 July 2020. Mr Singh came to Australia from India on a student visa about a year ago. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh who is an overseas student from the northern Indian state of Punjab, said he is aware of many other stories where students from different nationalities were targeted.





“I am really shocked after becoming the target of this racially motivated attack. I feel racism in the form of verbal and physical abuse is on the rise in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, I believed it was only the Asian communities that are being targeted," he said.





Mr Singh said that the worst part of these stories is that there is no help available.

“I am feeling very low emotionally. I wear a turban and I feel people are staring at me because I look different. Even my friends laughed at me, taunting me that I was beaten by a woman,” he said.





Mr Singh said that although he feels helpless, yet he wants to raise his voice against racism.





“I am here to tell my story which resonates with many international students. But I would like to stay anonymous and won’t share my pictures with the media," he said.







"I don’t want to attract any personal and insensitive comments on social media from people who only want to make fun of you or to tell you – go back to your country if you don’t like it here!”





Mr Singh said he has undergone an ultrasound for his shoulder pain after this incident.





“I have been advised by my doctor to take 4-6 weeks of rest. I hope things get better and the authorities will protect the overseas student from these attacks,” he said.





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview with Mr Singh in Punjabi.





* He wished to be identified only by his last name.





** SBS Punjabi has been supplied with the videos of the alleged incident. But they can’t be shared due to legal reasons.





