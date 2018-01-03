SBS Punjabi

Sachleen Khanna young music composer

Sachleen Khanna

can play many traditional and western instruments Source: Sachleen

Published 3 January 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 3:51pm
By MP Singh
Sachleen Khanna has just passed her HSC with a near perfect 99.5 ATAR, ranked 9th out of 70,000 students in advanced English and secured 100% in her music assignment.

Sachleen Khanna is a proud Punjaban who went to Australia’s renowned music selective school in Sydney, and started composing her own music beats to be played on western instruments.

Sachleen says, “I was born and brought up in music environment and started playing piano when I was 4 years. But strangely no one in my family was in music at all. I got some awards at very young age. Then my aim was to perform in Opera House, which will be fulfilled now on 19th Feb 2018.”

Sachleen Khanna
whose music composition will be played in Opera House Source: Sachleen


Mostly the instruments used in Operas are western instruments, but Sachleen took a lead and composed Raag Malhaar to be played on Tabla along with other three western instruments.

Sachleen gives a lovely message to all, “I must say that my music has helped me in achieving high ranks in HSC. So I urge all youth to keep your passions alive and to the parents as well to support their children's out of box passions.”

