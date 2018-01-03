Sachleen Khanna young music composer

Sachleen Khanna is a proud Punjaban who went to Australia’s renowned music selective school in Sydney, and started composing her own music beats to be played on western instruments.





Sachleen says, “I was born and brought up in music environment and started playing piano when I was 4 years. But strangely no one in my family was in music at all. I got some awards at very young age. Then my aim was to perform in Opera House, which will be fulfilled now on 19 th Feb 2018.”





whose music composition will be played in Opera House Source: Sachleen





Mostly the instruments used in Operas are western instruments, but Sachleen took a lead and composed Raag Malhaar to be played on Tabla along with other three western instruments.





Sachleen gives a lovely message to all, “I must say that my music has helped me in achieving high ranks in HSC. So I urge all youth to keep your passions alive and to the parents as well to support their children's out of box passions.”









