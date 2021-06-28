‘Safety first’: Things you need to know about COVID-19 workplace policies

Highlights Everyone has a right to feel safe at work especially during the pandemic

Employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers

If employers don't address safety needs, workers can notify WorkSafe Victoria - or state’s health and safety regulator

It is essential to understand that everyone has a right to feel safe at work, particularly during the present-day scenario where the coronavirus pandemic has significantly upended lives.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Gurpreet Singh, a representative of the Victorian Trades Hall Council, discussed the requirements and obligations related to the COVIDsafe workplace environment.





Mr Singh said both employers and employees need to learn to live and work with COVID, but it’s primarily the responsibility of the employers to ensure the safety of their workers.





"Even though the situation is improving, the risk of contamination remains when you work at offices or mingle with people.





"That's the reason workplaces are responsible for ensuring the safety of their employees and providing adequate safety gear, including hand sanitisers and masks," Mr Singh added. Covid safety requirements at work. Source: Pexels





Decoding employee rights at workplaces during the COVID environment, Mr Singh added that workers have the right to refuse to carry out or stop unsafe work or reach out to the designated health and safety representative, if and when required.





"In worst cases, if the employer isn't addressing your needs, workers can notify WorkSafe Victoria - the state’s health and safety regulator for Victorian employers and workers," he said.





Mr Singh also addressed the following questions:





1. What it means to be COVIDsafe at workplaces?





2. Who is supposed to provide masks and hand sanitisers at work?





3. Can my in-charge call me into work if I’m feeling sick and need to get COVID tested?





4. I have some concerns about the vaccine. Are they safe, and do I have to get vaccinated for work?





5. I have some concerns about COVID safety at work. What should I do?





Click on the audio button to get answers to all these questions.





LISTEN TO 'Safety first': Things you need to know about COVID-19 workplace policies SBS Punjabi 28/06/2021





Click this WorkSafe link to know some commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and occupational health and safety in your workplace.





