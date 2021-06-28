SBS Punjabi

‘Safety first’: Things you need to know about COVID-19 workplace policies

SBS Punjabi

It is important to know about COVID-19 and occupational health and safety in your workplace

It is important to know about COVID-19 and occupational health and safety in your workplace Source: Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2021 at 2:48pm, updated 26 July 2021 at 10:23am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

COVID-19 has significantly affected the way we live and work. As a result, it has become increasingly important to implement safety policies and procedures and ensure they protect the safety of people in a workplace. Here are some of the common workplace safety concerns raised by employees.

Published 28 June 2021 at 2:48pm, updated 26 July 2021 at 10:23am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Everyone has a right to feel safe at work especially during the pandemic
  • Employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers
  • If employers don't address safety needs, workers can notify WorkSafe Victoria - or state’s health and safety regulator
It is essential to understand that everyone has a right to feel safe at work, particularly during the present-day scenario where the coronavirus pandemic has significantly upended lives.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Gurpreet Singh, a representative of the Victorian Trades Hall Council, discussed the requirements and obligations related to the COVIDsafe workplace environment.

Mr Singh said both employers and employees need to learn to live and work with COVID, but it’s primarily the responsibility of the employers to ensure the safety of their workers.

Advertisement
"Even though the situation is improving, the risk of contamination remains when you work at offices or mingle with people.

"That's the reason workplaces are responsible for ensuring the safety of their employees and providing adequate safety gear, including hand sanitisers and masks," Mr Singh added.
Covid safety requirements at work/
Covid safety requirements at work. Source: Pexels


Decoding employee rights at workplaces during the COVID environment, Mr Singh added that workers have the right to refuse to carry out or stop unsafe work or reach out to the designated health and safety representative, if and when required.

"In worst cases, if the employer isn't addressing your needs, workers can notify WorkSafe Victoria - the state’s health and safety regulator for Victorian employers and workers," he said.

Mr Singh also addressed the following questions:

1. What it means to be COVIDsafe at workplaces?

2. Who is supposed to provide masks and hand sanitisers at work?

3. Can my in-charge call me into work if I’m feeling sick and need to get COVID tested?

4. I have some concerns about the vaccine. Are they safe, and do I have to get vaccinated for work?

5. I have some concerns about COVID safety at work. What should I do?

Click on the audio button to get answers to all these questions.

LISTEN TO
‘Safety first’: Things you need to know about COVID-19 workplace policies image

‘Safety first’: Things you need to know about COVID-19 workplace policies

SBS Punjabi

28/06/202109:20


Click this WorkSafe link
to know some commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and occupational health and safety in your workplace.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Also Read

Temporary visa holders, including international students also eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Coronavirus fact check: Are you drinking alcohol to fight COVID-19?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack