Coronavirus fact check: Are you drinking alcohol to fight COVID-19?

Coronaviruses, to which COVID-19 belongs, are a large family of viruses that causes respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to severe diseases and fatalities.





Amid growing fears of further lockdown and to fight this virus some consumers are reportedly stocking up on alcohol. But many people wonder if this is the right thing to do.





Major liquor retailers have already put a limit on how much liquor you can purchase in one transaction.





But that is still not a deterrent to many to keep out from the practice of hoarding.





Dr Sandeep Bhagat, who is a GP in Melbourne, says he is very concerned about the misinformation which he claims is floating around and putting a lot of Australians health at risk.





“We've heard people saying that alcohol may help kill the virus inside your body. I feel some are just making an excuse to drink more and nothing else,” says Dr Bhagat. Excessive alcohol use can lead to increased risk of health problems. Source: Getty Images





Is alcohol consumption good for your immune system?





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has strongly recommended against the overuse of alcohol. And Dr Bhagat says he can’t agree more.





“In times like these, our bodies need to function at their highest levels, in order to fight off the symptoms of this virus and decrease the potential harm.





“Regardless of the amount of alcohol a person consumes, it can have a damaging effect on your immune system over time, leaving your body more prone to fighting off this virus," he adds.





‘Alcohol and COVID-19 might not mix’





Dr Bhagat says that scientific research has clearly shown that overuse of alcohol can also disrupt the lung epithelial cells, which could further be a potentially dangerous situation in people infected with COVID-19.





WHO also recommends people to not to mix alcohol with COVID-19 conditions: “Heavy use of alcohol intake increases the risk of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), one of the most severe complications of COVID-19”.





Dr Sandeep Bhagat is a Melbourne-based health practitioner. Source: Supplied





‘Alcohol doesn’t kill the virus inside your body’





A common misconception is that the virus stays in the throat for few days before it affects the respiratory system, but it is nothing more than a myth, says Dr Bhagat.





In their recommendations, WHO clarifies that “Consuming alcohol will not destroy the virus [but] its consumption is likely to increase the health risk if the person becomes infected with the virus. Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested.”





The modern-day challenge is how to boost your immune system against the coronavirus. Source: Supplied





Living in the stressful times of coronavirus





We as humans have never felt so vulnerable and anxious about the unknown.





Every day the people are losing their livelihood, and in the best interests of the community, people are advised to remain in isolation.





To combat these anxious moments and to alleviate stress, boredom or depression can lead to increased consumption of alcohol, which in itself is a "depressant."





“Although this social distancing practice is absolutely necessary to restrict the spread of the virus, but as we are restricted to our homes it cannot be denied that this may lead to loneliness and anxiety in some people,” says Dr Bhagat.





“Consuming alcohol doesn’t help the body. In fact, because of the lockdown laws in place, where we are limited in our social gatherings, this situation provides a unique opportunity to quit drinking or at least cut it down considerably.” Source: Supplied





National Health and Medical Research Council guidelines recommend that to reduce the risk of harm from alcohol consumption, adults should not drink no more than ten standard drinks per week and no more than four standard drinks on any one day.





As per the information supplied on the Department of Health website, one standard drink of spirit is 30 ml and a glass of wine not more than 150 ml.





However, it is not recommended that people who do not consume alcohol should start drinking for any reason.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





