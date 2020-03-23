COVID-19 outbreak: Important update for temporary visa holders in and outside Australia

Highlights Over 2 million temporary visa holders have been impacted by the latest travel ban

"If the visa is expiring, visa holders must apply for a new visa before the current visa expires," says Mr Kailay

"Those outside Australia must not panic," says Mr Rao

People on temporary visas living and working in Australia have been identified as ‘most vulnerable’ by migration agents who claim they have been inundated with “panic calls”, ever since the government closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents.





Visitor visa holders, Karanpal Singh Sandhu and his wife Vineeta Sandhu are one of many families affected by the looming uncertainty.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the elderly Indian couple said they had no choice but to apply for an immediate extension of their single-entry visitor visa in order to remain in the country legally.





“We had come here to see our newly-born grandson in early February. Little did we know that we would be caught in this chaotic situation where everyone is giving us suggestions, but no one is really helping our situation.





“After a lot of deliberation, we have now applied for an immediate extension to avoid breaching any conditions,” said Mr Sandhu.





Temporary visa holders can extend their stay in Australia while waiting for COVID19 to subside. Source: Getty Images





Melbourne-based migration agent Navjot Singh Kailay said temporary visa holders must not panic as the Department of Home Affairs has made “special provisions” for all those who cannot travel in the wake of the restrictions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.





If you’re a visitor currently in Australia:





“You must apply for a new visa before your current visa expires. In most cases, applicants will be granted a bridging visa that will allow them to remain in the country legally until the department decides on their application,” said Mr Kailay.





He added that before applying, people must take care of these two things:





“The expiry date of their visa and the conditions attached to their current visa.





“If there is no condition attached to your visa, you can apply for a new visa provided your current visa is valid. And in case there is a ‘no further stay’ condition which includes 8503, 8534 and 8535 codes, you can request to waive this condition.





“In this case, you need to complete and submit Form 1447 to request a waiver along with documentary evidence to support your claims for requesting a waiver.”





Mr Kailay claimed the Department of Home Affairs was acting swiftly on these matters.





“In my line of work, we have received waivers within 36 hours of submitting these request forms. Once you get the waiver approved, you can apply for another visa.”





Image is for representation only. Source: Supplied





If you’re a student currently in Australia and running out of visa:





Education consultant HP Rao said international students who need to fulfil study requirements also have the option to apply for an extension.





“Students who have finished their courses can apply for another student visa or apply for subclass 485 as normal and if you have no other option, they can also apply for a visitor visa to extend their stay temporarily,” said Mr Rao.





In addition, those who can’t complete the Australian study requirement or periods of stay under the regional initiatives for temporary graduate visas, the Department of Home Affairs website states that the authorities will “look at possible concessions on a case-by-case basis.”





If you’re currently outside Australia:





Mr Rao, however, cautioned that those outside the country must adhere to the travel restrictions as they “unfortunately” cannot travel to Australia until the ban is lifted.





Please do not risk travelling in these circumstances via other countries as you may risk deportation or worse face visa cancellation.

“For them, the advice is to stay put or contact the relevant consulate to check when they would be able to travel and stay updated with information available on the Department’s website,” said Mr Rao.





Education consultant HP Rao said international students who need to fulfil study requirements also have the option to apply for an extension. Source: Department of Border and Immigration





Impact on visa processing times:





Migration agents claim that the processing times for most visa subclasses have not significantly changed but warned that applicants whose visas are in pipeline would soon feel the pinch.





“As of now the turnaround time for visas haven’t changed significantly, but the day is not far when the effects of the health crisis will start to impact waiting periods for certain visa categories, especially in a scenario if the Australian government imposes a nationwide-lockdown to stem the infections,” said Mr Kailay.





Responding to SBS Punjabi's query, the Department of Home Affairs spokesperson directed us towards the information available on their website .





“This information will be updated as the Government’s response to COVID-19 evolves,” said the Department’s spokesperson.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this article is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a registered migration agent.











As of the time of publication, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





