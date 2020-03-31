COVID-19: International students seek tuition fee extensions and waivers as many face being cashless

Indian student Vinay*, who did a casual job to supplement his income, has enough money to last him for three weeks. But like many other international students, he too is struggling to pay his rent and tuition fee.





Highlights:





International students seek tuition fee payment extensions and waivers from their education providers

Students stranded outside Australia claim they are feeling "abandoned" in the times of crisis

International students welcome welfare payments but claim more needs to be done by education providers

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the University of Wollongong student said he fears he might lose his job owing to the coronavirus lockdown and his situation has been compounded by a nationwide curfew back home in India.





“My parents used to support me partially. I was paying the remaining fee on my own. But now I don't get as many hours and my parents cannot put money on my travel card since they are in a lockdown,” said Vinay.





Running out of options, the accounting student wrote to his university requesting a fee payment extension, only to be told that "If he did not pay his second instalment by the due date, it will result in a cancellation of his enrolment."





Snapshot of the email Vinay* sent to his university. Source: Supplied





“I wrote to UOW requesting a 30-day payment extension, but they wrote back saying, “Although we sympathise with your current situation, we are unable to grant any extension for payment of fees.”,” said Vinay.





He claimed that the university further wrote that “You may submit evidence of your financial hardship via a return email to be considered at the time of cancellation, however, please note that this will not guarantee that your enrolment will not be cancelled.





Snapshot of university's reply to Vinay*. Source: Supplied





In response to SBS Punjabi’s query, the UOW said it has payment plans are available to assist international students having difficulties in paying fees in full by the due date.





“The University recognises the difficulties being confronted by international students at this time and is considering a range of further options to support students experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” UOW said in a statement.





But declined to comment on any particular case, citing privacy concerns.











International students demand tuition fee waivers. Source: Supplied





Jaspal*, a business student who is currently studying at Melbourne-based Monash University said she has written to her university seeking a rebate on her tuition fee.





“I have no means of income as the restaurant I worked in has shut down temporarily. I am finding it hard to support my daily needs, paying 6k in tuition fee is simply not an option,” Jenny who is currently awaiting a response from the university.





When contacted regarding tuition fee waivers, in particular, Monash University said: “It is currently not offering any waivers or rebates on tuition fee.”





But what it’s offering instead is a ‘Student compassionate and hardship support package’ of up to $5,000 for all those directly affected by COVID-19.





The university clarified that all students who were directly affected by COVID-19 and the associated Australian Government travel bans can avail this package, provided they have enrolled at an Australian campus and have paid their semester one 2020 full course fees.





“I feel like both Australia and mt education provider has cut me loose,” says Gurpreet Singh Source: Supplied





Gurpreet Singh, a hospitality student currently stranded in India owing to travel restrictions said while most universities are offering welfare payments, "a majority of them are not offering tuition fee extensions or waivers, which is right now a critical need."





“Welfare payments are indeed a step in the right direction, but that isn’t our primary concern. At a time, when we have no source of income, even our families are grounded, how do you expect us to pay thousands in the tuition fee?” said Mr Singh.





The 26-year-old hospitality student said, the Australian government also needs to step up and protect the interests of international students, who are “clearly feeling abandoned.”





“I feel like both Australia and mt education provider has cut me loose,” added Mr Singh.





*Some names have been changed.











