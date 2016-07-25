SBS Punjabi

Sahibjeet Singh Bains wins a prestigious scholarship at Australian National University

SBS Punjabi

Sahibjeet Singh Bains with his proud parents and younger brother.

Sahibjeet Singh Bains with his proud parents and younger brother. Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 25 July 2016 at 8:10pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The Australian National University (ANU) has announced the winners of the 2017 round of the prestigious Tuckwell Scholarships - and the name Sahibjeet Singh Bains' is first on the list!

Published 25 July 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 25 July 2016 at 8:10pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Sahibjeet is a year 12 student from Banyo (Queenlsand), who is currently school captain and dreams of becoming an economist one day.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi program (in very fluent Punjabi), Sahibjeet told us that his mission is to help "everyone unleash their potential", regardless of their cultural, geographical or economic background.

Sahibjeet Singh Bains, of Banyo, Queensland, who is a proud recipient of the 2017 Tuckwell Scholarship at ANU
Sahibjeet Singh Bains, of Banyo, Queensland, who is a proud recipient of the 2017 Tuckwell Scholarship at ANU Source: SBS Punjabi


Tuckwell Scholarships are awarded to 25 students each year. The Scholarships are worth around $21,700 a year for up to five years of undergraduate study. Scholars also receive mentoring and other support services.

The Tuckwell Scholarship Program was established in 2013 through the generosity of ANU alumnus Graham Tuckwell and his wife Louise.

Earlier this month, Graham and Louise Tuckwell announced a new record for personal philanthropy to a university, worth about $200 million to ANU over 30 years, to fund the scholarships in perpetuity.

 ANU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Brian Schmidt AC, congratulated the 2017 Tuckwell Scholarship winners and said he looked forward to welcoming them to ANU.

 The Tuckwell Scholarship program is open to students right across Australia, Professor Schmidt said. The program has a vision to provide opportunity and to inspire role models and leaders who can make a difference to Australia and the world.

 
Sahibjeet Singh Bains, of Banyo, Queensland, who is a proud recipient of the 2017 Tuckwell Scholarship at ANU
Source: Supplied


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?