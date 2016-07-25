Sahibjeet Singh Bains wins a prestigious scholarship at Australian National University

Sahibjeet is a year 12 student from Banyo (Queenlsand), who is currently school captain and dreams of becoming an economist one day.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi program (in very fluent Punjabi), Sahibjeet told us that his mission is to help "everyone unleash their potential", regardless of their cultural, geographical or economic background.





Sahibjeet Singh Bains, of Banyo, Queensland, who is a proud recipient of the 2017 Tuckwell Scholarship at ANU Source: SBS Punjabi





Tuckwell Scholarships are awarded to 25 students each year. The Scholarships are worth around $21,700 a year for up to five years of undergraduate study. Scholars also receive mentoring and other support services.





The Tuckwell Scholarship Program was established in 2013 through the generosity of ANU alumnus Graham Tuckwell and his wife Louise.





Earlier this month, Graham and Louise Tuckwell announced a new record for personal philanthropy to a university, worth about $200 million to ANU over 30 years, to fund the scholarships in perpetuity.





ANU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Brian Schmidt AC, congratulated the 2017 Tuckwell Scholarship winners and said he looked forward to welcoming them to ANU.





The Tuckwell Scholarship program is open to students right across Australia, Professor Schmidt said. The program has a vision to provide opportunity and to inspire role models and leaders who can make a difference to Australia and the world.





