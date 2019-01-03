Sajjan Kumar remains in Mandoli jail after surrender

Earlier on December 18, Delhi High Court reversed a previous decision acquitting Mr Kumar. He was instead given a life sentence, because the court found him guilty in cases relating to the murder of 5 Sikhs, as well as burning of a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) during the violent aftermath of the assassination of Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984.





The High Court judges called the events of November 1984 a "genocide", saying "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges, truth will prevail."





Mr Kumar had been given December 31 as a deadline by which he needed to surrender – which he complied with.





His request to be detained in Tihar Jail was dismissed, and he is now serving his sentence in Mandoli jail.





Reportedly, security has been increased inside the prison, and at Mr Kumar’s request, he will be kept away from Sikh prisoners.





