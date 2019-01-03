SBS Punjabi

Sajjan Kumar remains in Mandoli jail after surrender

File picture of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

File photo of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar Source: Twitter

Published 3 January 2019 at 7:12pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has now spent a third day in Delhi’s Mandoli prison, after surrendering at the Kar Kar Dooma court on 31 December 2018.

Earlier on December 18, Delhi High Court reversed a previous decision acquitting Mr Kumar. He was instead given a life sentence, because the court found him guilty in cases relating to the murder of 5 Sikhs, as well as burning of a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) during the violent aftermath of the assassination of Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984. 

The High Court judges called the events of November 1984 a "genocide", saying "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges, truth will prevail." 

Mr Kumar had been given December 31 as a deadline by which he needed to surrender – which he complied with. 

His request to be detained in Tihar Jail was dismissed, and he is now serving his sentence in Mandoli jail. 

Reportedly, security has been increased inside the prison, and at Mr Kumar’s request, he will be kept away from Sikh prisoners. 

Hear more about this and other news stories from India – including the ordinance relating to Ram Mandir and more on the Rafale deal in this week’s India Diary.

