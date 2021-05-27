SBS Punjabi

Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in India

Nam diễn viên Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan steps-up to help COVID patients in India. Source: Indianexpress.com

Published 27 May 2021 at 10:38am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
After Sonu Sood, one of India's biggest stars, Salman Khan, has stepped up to help patients fighting the deadly second wave of coronavirus. This and more in our weekly segment from the world of cinema and music.

Salman Khan won the internet last week after he took to Instagram to announce that he, along with politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

“Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached Mumbai. Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me. We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using,” read the actor’s post.

In other news, actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati’s untitled film directed by Sriram Raghavan has been postponed indefinitely. It was due to begin shooting on 15 April.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

