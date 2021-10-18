Salman Khan to don a turban in his upcoming action-packed thriller 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' will showcase a gripping tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.
Sharing the film's promo, Salman took to Twitter to share that the film will release next month in theatres worldwide.
After a short break, Kajol will be seen in actress-turned-director Revathy's upcoming film 'The Last Hurrah.' The actress who was last seen in a pivotal role in Netflix's 'Tribhanga' will play a part of a mother who battles the most challenging situations with a smile. The film is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors.
