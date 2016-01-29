Sania Mirza in Aus Open double header today

After a record 35th consecutive win, Santina (Sania-Martina) will play the Womens' doubles finals at Rod Laver Arena today. They will be up against Czech seventh seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka. The womens' doubles final is scheduled to start at 3pm AEST today.





Soon after finishing, Sania Mirza will have to head to Centre Court 3, for her Mixed doubles semi finals clash. Sania and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig will face fifth seeds Elena Vesnina and Bruno Soares in the Semis today, which is scheduled to start after 6.30pm AEST.





Mirza -Dodig beat Martina Hingis/ Leander Paes yesterday, to make it to today's quarter finals!





Liste to the audio link above, to hear our sports report as presented in the news bulletin of SBS Punjabi program on Thursday, Jan 28, 2016



