Sania Mirza in Aus Open double header today

Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis, the winning doubles combo

Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis, the winning doubles combo

Published 29 January 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 29 January 2016 at 1:27pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza has two major matches today - the womens doubles final and the mixed doubles semi final.

After a record 35th consecutive win, Santina (Sania-Martina) will play the Womens' doubles finals at Rod Laver Arena today. They will be up against Czech seventh seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka. The womens' doubles final is scheduled to start at 3pm AEST today.

 Soon after finishing, Sania Mirza will have to head to Centre Court 3, for her Mixed doubles semi finals clash. Sania and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig will face fifth seeds Elena Vesnina and Bruno Soares in the Semis today, which is scheduled to start after 6.30pm AEST.

 Mirza -Dodig beat Martina Hingis/ Leander Paes yesterday, to make it to today's quarter finals!

Liste to the audio link above, to hear our sports report as presented in the news bulletin of SBS Punjabi program on Thursday, Jan 28, 2016

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, the mixed doubles pair in the Aus Open semi finals today
Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, the mixed doubles pair in the Aus Open semi finals today


