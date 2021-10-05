SBS embarks on a review of its multilingual services

Forty-six years on and the suite of languages broadcast by SBS stretches to over 60 across a range of different platforms.





But its core purpose remains: to service the needs of a multicultural and multilingual Australia.





To best do that, SBS conducts a review every five years of its language program content.





It uses the Australian Bureau of Statistics as a key barometer.





And David Hua says the results of this year's national snapshot are due out in June next year.





And when that comes out that will help us to inform what language services SBS will be delivering now as the community evolves. SBS absolutely needs to match that evolution and to provide the services which are most required for the community that we serve.





But of course, as with most undertakings in these pandemic days, COVID-19 will also play its part.





The census results are likely to reflect the extraordinary lack of migration due to border closures, making the task of reviewing the language services of SBS all the more challenging.





The consultation period starts today ((TUES 5 OCT)) and will last until the 12th of November.





To view the draft selection criteria and submit feedback go to sbs.com.au/consultation .









