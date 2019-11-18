Many Voices One Heart

What are languages worth?

Many Voices One Heart

Loss of languages

Multilingualism is our asset and we are losing it Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2019 at 12:08pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A new report is warning that loss of languages in the second and third generations of migrant communities could threaten economies and communities. The report asks the question, "What are languages worth?"

Published 18 November 2019 at 12:08pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The report says the main threat to the future of community languages - and to Australia more broadly - is the loss of languages in the second and third generations of migrant communities. Australia places a low priority on learning languages other than English, compared to many other countries and it is particularly evident in the New South Wales education system. This could put Australia at a financial disadvantage in the future, as language skills are increasingly contributing to economic growth.

If we're looking at groups that have much higher rate of maintaining their language in the third generation, then we're looking at the Greek, for example, then about 30 per cent of the third generation say that they can speak their own language and English well and we are looking at the census data. And then for example, Macedonian 38 per cent say that they speak their own language and English well, and also Vietnamese, 46 per cent.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.


Other related stories

Multi-million dollar investment in community languages classes


Share

Latest podcast episodes

1960s 1970s NURSE PUSHING...

Equal Work Equal Pay - 50 years on and we are still far

The Greek flag in the Turkish quarter of Smyrna, May 1919

The Greeks of Georgia and Turkey

Charles Le Brun - Alexander and Porus

The Greeks in India and Kazakhstan

archival image of the Harbour in Buenos Aires

The Greek impact in Latin America