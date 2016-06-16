SBS Punjabi

SBS Explores Identity: Identity and your Roots

SBS Punjabi

Identity Series

Identity Series Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2016 at 7:21pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

What makes us who we are? Here we have some views as expressed by SBS Punjabi listeners - Charnamat Singh, Daman Singh, Kartar Cheema, Rasna HS, Sarmuhabbat Singh, Manjot Singh, Charanpreet Singh and L-Fresh the Lion.

Published 16 June 2016 at 7:21pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
From genetics to cultural roots, through to shared passions and individual identities. What makes us who we are?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?