SBS National Languages Competition

Published 30 June 2016 at 7:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Australia is one of the most linguistically diverse nations in the world but that doesnt mean more of us are speaking languages other than English.An Australian Literary Review paper found language learning is dropping.In the 1960s 40 per cent of Year 12 students studied a second language compared to 12 per cent in 2007.SBS and Community Languages Australia have created a competition to encourage more young Australians to learn another language.Preeti McCarthy reports....

