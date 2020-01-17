SBS Punjabi

SBS News in Punjabi: January 17, 2020

SBS Punjabi

The Grose Valley fire in the Blue Mountains area of Lithgow and Blackheath, New South Wales

Fire in the Blue Mountains area of Lithgow and Blackheath, New South Wales. Source: AAP Image/CPOA Brett Kennedy/Commonwealth of Australia/PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2020 at 7:52pm, updated 17 January 2020 at 7:54pm
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today in Punjabi; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow

Published 17 January 2020 at 7:52pm, updated 17 January 2020 at 7:54pm
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?