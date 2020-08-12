SBS news in Punjabi: Victoria records deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 21 fatalities

Headlines:





Victoria records its deadliest day of the pandemic;





US Democrats have welcomed the selection of Kamala Harris as the running mate of United States presidential candidate Joe Biden;





And In sport, Cairns to host Fremantle and Sydney in a temporary A-F-L hub.





Victoria has recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 21 fatalities, bringing the national toll to 352.





It comes as the state records a further 410 COVID-19 infections after successive days of daily case numbers in the 300s.





Premier Daniel Andrews says the government is concerned by an increase in cases in the regional centres of Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat.





He says while those increases are stable, people should remain vigilant and reconsider their need to travel to and from regional Victoria.





They're very low numbers, but coming off such a low base, any additional cases are of concern to us. So I suppose the point I would simply make to people right across regional Victoria, you've done a great job in following these rules right throughout the pandemic but it's really important that each and every regional Victorian stays the course with this.





Metropolitan Melbourne residents are subject to Stage 4 restrictions and must comply with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am. The only reasons for Melbourne residents to leave home during these hours are for exercise, to shop for necessary goods and services, for work, for health care, or to care for a sick or elderly relative.





The full list of restrictions can be found here .

All Victorians must wear a face covering when they leave home, no matter where they live.

