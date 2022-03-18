SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 18 March 2022

SBS Punjabi

Median house price in Sydney has rocketed again

A row of residential properties in Sydney on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. Source: AAP Image/Paul Miller

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2022 at 9:26pm, updated 18 March 2022 at 10:45pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Published 18 March 2022 at 9:26pm, updated 18 March 2022 at 10:45pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack