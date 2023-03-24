SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 24 March 2023

The first four day work week has been established for an Australian company- the first of its kind to be formalised within an Enterprise Bargaining Agreement. Oxfam Australia employees will work 30 hours per week over four days, without any loss of pay. Credit: Pexels

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 
India Diary: Cops question family members as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 22 March 2023

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 21 March 2023