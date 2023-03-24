Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 24 March 2023
The first four day work week has been established for an Australian company- the first of its kind to be formalised within an Enterprise Bargaining Agreement. Oxfam Australia employees will work 30 hours per week over four days, without any loss of pay. Credit: Pexels
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
