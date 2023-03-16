SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 16 March 2023

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 16 March 2023Play12:25Latitude Financial customer data and records stolen in cyberattack. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/AlamyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.37MB) Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet Joban Sandhu, a budding voice of the Punjabi music industryPunjabi singer Surjit Khan talks about his love for folk musicParineeti Chopra thanks co-star Diljit Dosanjh as filming for 'Chamkila' comes to an endSBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 15 March 2023