SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 22 June 2021

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 22 June 2021Play09:14SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Source: AAP Image/Lukas CochGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.87MB)Published 22 June 2021 at 9:14pm, updated 22 June 2021 at 9:18pmBy Preetinder GrewalSource: SBS Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 22 June 2021 at 9:14pm, updated 22 June 2021 at 9:18pmBy Preetinder GrewalSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Also ReadBudget 2021-22: Update on Australia’s immigration program, skilled migrants and international studentsAdvertisementShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack