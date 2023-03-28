SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 28 March 2023

INDIA RAHUL GANDHI PROTEST

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists shout slogans and cross the barricades as they take part in a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as member of parliament, in New Delhi, India, 27 March 2023. Hundreds of IYC activists gathered and protested after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha member of parliament due to the conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him and later granted bail. Source: EPA / MANISH JAIN/EPA

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 
Latest podcast episodes

Protests erupt in Australia over Amritpal Singh's manhunt as he continues to elude the police

Study links betting advertisements to problem gambling

Statue honouring efforts of Sikh soldiers in Australia's military history unveiled in Sydney

Progestogen-only pill slightly increases breast cancer risk