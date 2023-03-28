SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 28 March 2023

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists shout slogans and cross the barricades as they take part in a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as member of parliament, in New Delhi, India, 27 March 2023. Hundreds of IYC activists gathered and protested after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha member of parliament due to the conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him and later granted bail. Source: EPA / MANISH JAIN/EPA