SBS Punjabi News 10 Feb: A medical device blamed for a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel

Nebuliser mask

Nebuliser mask Source: Getty Images/Karl Tapales

Published 10 February 2021 at 9:25pm
By MP Singh
A medical device blamed for a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel, Infectious diseases experts call on health officials to monitor Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout closely, and in sport, A significant anti-gambling campaign launched by the A-League's Western Sydney Wanderers.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

The Victorian government has closed a quarantine hotel that has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak involving three cases.

The Victorian branch of Australia's Medical Association says the ventilation system in multiple hotel quarantine facilities in the state do not meet standards for COVID-19 infection control. 

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews says he is not considering reimposing community restrictions while health teams investigate the risks of the hotel outbreak.

Community concerns have been raised after North Melbourne residents received anti-vaccination leaflets in their letterboxes.

Professor Marylouise McLaws, an Australian advisor to the World Health Organisation, warned a COVID-19 vaccine will not magically end the pandemic and its associated health risks in Australia.

Infectious diseases physician Sanjaya Senanayake says it could take six years for the world to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Restrictions in New South Wales will be eased from this Friday

A-league team the Western Sydney Wanderers has announced a ban on betting advertisements.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

