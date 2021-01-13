SBS Punjabi News 13 Jan: Health authorities defend plans to immunise Australians with AstraZeneca's vaccine despite concerns over its effectiveness

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





The United States House of Representatives looks set to begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump tomorrow after Vice President Mike Pence refused to invoke the 25th amendment to remove him from office.





Federal health authorities are defending plans to immunise Australians with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after concerns were raised over its effectiveness.





Almost 130 returned travellers at a quarantine hotel in Brisbane are being moved after six people linked to the facility contracted the highly contagious U-K variant of coronavirus.





New South Wales health authorities are warning it will take at least another three weeks to fully extinguish COVID-19 clusters around Greater Sydney.





The Victorian government has defended its tough border restrictions, as the state reaches one week without any new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.





Firefighters have saved more than 80 homes after battling through the night to contain a bushfire in Perth's southern suburbs.





Recovery efforts are underway after a major grassfire swept through South Australia's southeast, destroying several homes, along with fencing and livestock.





An Australian man has been arrested in Germany for allegedly operating the largest illegal online marketplace in the world.





Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.





