SBS Punjabi News 14 Oct: NSW Premier facing increasing pressure over her past relationship with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire who is appearing an anti-corruption inquiry

A former MP who had a secret relationship with the New South Wales Premier has told an anti-corruption inquiry he accepted thousands of dollars in cash at his parliamentary office.





Daryl Maguire has admitted to using his parliamentary office resources to advance the interests of a corporate entity linked to him.





He's also admitted to receiving thousands of dollars in cash from his business associate Maggie Wang as part of a cash-for-visas scheme for Chinese nationals.





Lawyer: In terms of receiving cash from Ms. Maggie Wang, did that always occur in parliament house or from time to time did it occur in some other place? Maguire: "Various places from my recollection." Lawyer: "But it's at least the case on multiple occasions you received thousands of dollars in cash from Ms. Wang in your parliament house office, is that right? Maguire: "Yes."





Mr Maguire was forced to resign from the New South Wales parliament in 2018.





Premier Berejiklian ended her relationship with him in August.





She says she has never ever done anything wrong in relation to her position as New South Wales premier.





But Labor MP Ryan Park says it's unbelievable that Gladys Berejiklian is still in office.





"We had a member of parliament treating this place like it's New South Wales Incorporated, and we have a premier who wants us to believe that having known this man for 15 years, and had a close personal relationship, for five years, she didn't know anything about it."











