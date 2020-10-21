SBS Punjabi News 21 Oct: Australia has recorded its first case of COVID-19 reinfection

Premier Daniel Andrews says given only a handful of COVID-19 reinfection recordings in the world, the case is being treated with an abundance of caution.





The case is being managed very cautiously. There have been very, very few reported cases of reinfection around the world. This is understandably frustrating for everyone involved, whether this is in face a positive case or not.





New South Wales eases restrictions allowing hundreds to attend places of worship. Congregations up to 300 people will be allowed to attend places of worship from this Friday, 23rd Oct, while a COVID-safety marshal will only be required in gyms with more than 20 people inside.





The Federal government is determined to make Australia one of the world's leading digital economies within the next 10 years. The digital strategy comes as a new report released by the World Economic Forum says machines will eliminate 85 million jobs globally across 15 industries. It also projects that 97 million new roles will emerge in sectors that go digital.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



