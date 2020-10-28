SBS Punjabi News 28 Oct: Thousands of Melburnians back at work; two new coronavirus cases and deaths

Melbourne reopens

Thousands of Melbournians back at work Source: AAP

The Qatari government expresses regret over distress caused by invasive searches of women on a flight to Sydney; Thousands of Melburnians back at work as Victoria records two new coronavirus cases and deaths; and, in sport, Australian cricket's international summer schedule against India is locked in.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.

News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


