SBS Punjabi News 3 July 2020: More Victorian suburbs could go into lockdown

COVID-19 restrictions in Regional Victoria will be eased from midnight on September 16 with some of the restrictions eased in Melbourne

Source: AAP

Published 3 July 2020 at 8:46pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Here’s the latest for SBS Punjabi news desk, including information from Australia, around the world, sports, finance, and weather.

In this bulletin... 

** Warnings of more localised lockdowns in Victoria... 

** Indigenous leaders welcome the new Closing the Gap targets, saying the reform is historic... 

And 

** In football, Australia considers another bid for the men's World Cup. 

Main News:

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he cannot rule out further localised lockdowns, as the state recorded its seventeenth consecutive day of double-digit case growth. 

Victoria has now had 363 cases of COVID-19 with an unknown source of transmission, including 118 in the past week alone. 

Mr Andrews says the state government will be taking time over the weekend to decide on the next course of action. 

To hear the full news bulletin click on the audio player above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

 

