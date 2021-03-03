SBS Punjabi News 3 March : Australia's economy grows by more than three per cent for the second consecutive quarter

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Attorney-General Christian Porter has revealed he's the federal cabinet minister at the centre of historic rape allegations.





The Australian economy grew by 3.1 per cent in the December quarter, continuing its the strong rebound from last year's coronavirus-induced recession.





Advertisement

An appeal by former Liberal senator David Leyonhjelm against Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young's $120,000 defamation damages award has been dismissed in a full Federal Court majority ruling.





A new survey reveals more than a third of Chinese Australians reported facing discrimination last year.





The findings from the Lowy Institute survey of more than 1,000 Chinese Australians shows 37 per cent felt they had been treated differently or less favourably because of their heritage.





People impacted by Australia's international border closure say they're disappointed the federal government has decided to extend it until June.





Liberal M-P John Sidoti has stepped down from the New South Wales ministry after being summonsed to appear before the Independent Commission Against Corruption.





Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis has revealed he became depressed during a five-year run with injury and illness.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



