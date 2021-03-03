SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 3 March : Australia's economy grows by more than three per cent for the second consecutive quarter

SBS Punjabi

Federal Budget 2021: Economic and fiscal outlook

Federal Budget 2021: Economic and fiscal outlook Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2021 at 9:25pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Attorney-General Christian Porter reveals he's the federal cabinet minister at the centre of historic rape allegations; Australia's economy grows by more than three per cent for the second consecutive quarter; and In tennis, Australian star Thanasi Kokkinakis says he became depressed during a five-year run with injury and illness

Published 3 March 2021 at 9:25pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has revealed he's the federal cabinet minister at the centre of historic rape allegations.

The Australian economy grew by 3.1 per cent in the December quarter, continuing its the strong rebound from last year's coronavirus-induced recession.

Advertisement
An appeal by former Liberal senator David Leyonhjelm against Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young's $120,000 defamation damages award has been dismissed in a full Federal Court majority ruling.

A new survey reveals more than a third of Chinese Australians reported facing discrimination last year.

The findings from the Lowy Institute survey of more than 1,000 Chinese Australians shows 37 per cent felt they had been treated differently or less favourably because of their heritage.

People impacted by Australia's international border closure say they're disappointed the federal government has decided to extend it until June.

Liberal M-P John Sidoti has stepped down from the New South Wales ministry after being summonsed to appear before the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis has revealed he became depressed during a five-year run with injury and illness.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack