SBS Punjabi News 6 Jan: Tougher restrictions announced for tomorrow's Test match at the SCG.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Victorian health officials say several thousands of people will need to get tested after a new mystery case of COVID-19 was recorded.





Increased COVID-19 testing measures on international airline crews entering Sydney will be implemented to help identify mystery cases in the community.





Advertisement

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the rollout follows a similar timeline to other countries that have been successful in tackling the virus, including New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the territory of Taiwan.





Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has barred US President Donald Trump from entering the country, where he owns a luxury golf course.





Tougher restrictions have been announced for tomorrow's Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India as part of the Border-Gavaskar Series.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









