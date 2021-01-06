SBS Punjabi News 6 Jan: Tougher restrictions announced for tomorrow's Test match at the SCG.

SBS Punjabi

AAP Image/Dean Lewins

An Indian supporter at the SCG in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 6 January 2021 at 9:52pm
By MP Singh
Several thousands of Victorians to undergo testing after first mystery case in weeks, Australia is expected to become one of the first countries to conditionally approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19and, in sport, Tougher restrictions announced for tomorrow's Test match at the SCG.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Victorian health officials say several thousands of people will need to get tested after a new mystery case of COVID-19 was recorded.

Increased COVID-19 testing measures on international airline crews entering Sydney will be implemented to help identify mystery cases in the community.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the rollout follows a similar timeline to other countries that have been successful in tackling the virus, including New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the territory of Taiwan.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has barred US President Donald Trump from entering the country, where he owns a luxury golf course.

Tougher restrictions have been announced for tomorrow's Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India as part of the Border-Gavaskar Series.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

