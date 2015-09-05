SBS Punjabi's Shamsher Kainth shares his Father's Day message

SBS Punjabi team member Shamsher Kainth Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 5 September 2015 at 1:42pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 5:00pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
In the week leading up to Father's Day 2015, SBS Punjabi team member Shamsher Kainth shared this personal message for the special day. Here's the podcast, in case you missed hearing it live. To hear messages from other SBS Punjabi team members, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
