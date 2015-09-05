SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi's Shamsher Kainth shares his Father's Day message

SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi team member Shamsher Kainth

SBS Punjabi team member Shamsher Kainth Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2015 at 1:42pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 5:00pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

In the week leading up to Father's Day 2015, SBS Punjabi team member Shamsher Kainth shared this personal message for the special day. Here's the podcast, in case you missed hearing it live. To hear messages from other SBS Punjabi team members, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 5 September 2015 at 1:42pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 5:00pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai gurpreet rai

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma

Car crash Shepparton.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 5 January 2023

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

Is working from home the new normal?