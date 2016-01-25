Scam alert about fake "traffic fines" being sent via email

The Australian Federal Police has confirmed that scammers send out "traffic infringements" via email. They're usually for around $150, and the email generally bears official AFP logo. The email asks you to play the fine online and usually if you click the link to pay, your computer gets infected by a malware!





An SBS Punjabi listener has sent us a similar email, which was received on January 18, 2016. See below:





An SBS Punjabi listener sent us this infringement notice, which the AFP have confirmed is a fake Source: Supplied





According to the AFP, infringement notices are always sent via post and NEVER via email.

Please also read information released by the AFP about this scam, earlier last year:



