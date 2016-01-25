SBS Punjabi

Scam alert about fake "traffic fines" being sent via email

scam alert yellow sign - rectangle sign

Published 25 January 2016 at 10:06pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 8:13am
By Manpreet K Singh
If you've received a traffic infringement notice via email, chances are that its a scammer trying to get to you or your computer!

The Australian Federal Police has confirmed that scammers send out "traffic infringements" via email. They're usually for around $150, and the email generally bears official AFP logo. The email asks you to play the fine online and usually if you click the link to pay, your computer gets infected by a malware!

An SBS Punjabi listener has sent us a similar email, which was received on January 18, 2016. See below:

An SBS Punjabi listener sent us this fake infringement notice
An SBS Punjabi listener sent us this infringement notice, which the AFP have confirmed is a fake Source: Supplied


According to the AFP, infringement notices are always sent via post and NEVER via email.
Please also read information released by the AFP about this scam, earlier last year:

Warning issued by AFP last year, when similar scams were rife
Warning issued by AFP last year, when similar scams were rife Source: AFP


