Scott Morrison unveils his new-look ministry

The Prime Minister has announced a ministry of forty people. That's twenty-two members of cabinet - the inner sanctum of the ministry - and eighteen assistant ministers or members of the outer ministry. Many of those in the major portfolios keep their previous roles- for instance, Josh Frydenberg as Treasurer, Matias Cormann as Finance Minister, Peter Dutton as Home Affairs Minister, and David Coleman as Immigration Minister.





But some have more responsibilities. Marise Payne keeps her job as Foreign Affairs minister, but will also now be Minister for Women. Likewise, Christian Porter retains his job as Attorney-General, but is also now Industrial Relations minister. Western Australia's Ken Wyatt becomes the first Indigenous Minister for Indigenous Affairs. And Mr Morrison says he will oversee a new agency aimed at helping Indigenous Australians.





"Australia will also have the first Indigenous cabinet minister, in Ken Wyatt, who will take on the role of Minister for Indigenous Australians," Mr Morrison said.





"And I also note that Ken will be supported by a new national Indigenous Australians agency that will be set up within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet portfolio. And that will provide a direct report to Ken in this very important area of responsibility."





There's also reward for another of the men who helped make Mr Morrison Prime Minister last year, Alex Hawke. He's the new Minister for International Development and the Pacific, and Assistant Defence Minister. There is also some more nuanced tinkering with some minister's responsibilities that reveals some government priorities.





Greg Hunt's role as Health Minister will have a particular focus on trying to deal with the problem of youth suicide. And, with the constant focus on climate change, Mr Morrison says he has adjusted the title of the Minister for Energy, Angus Taylor, to now also be the Minister for Emissions Reduction.









