Senate passes first of two double-dissolution bills - with changes

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash after the vote

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash after the vote Source: AAP

Published 22 November 2016 at 6:31pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
After a lengthy late-night and early-morning debate in Canberra, the Senate has finally passed the Government's Registered Organisations Bill.The legislation was one of the two triggers for the July double dissolution that sent the country to an election.The second trigger, to re-establish the Australian Building and Construction Commission, is still being negotiated with the crossbench.The vote on the bill came after another Senate vote last night (mon) where National Party senators voted against the Government over a ban on the Adler shotgun.Preeti McCarthy reports.

