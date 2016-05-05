Settlement Conference Australia, Melbourne 2016

Preeti with Amritpreet Kaur Source: SCOA
Published 5 May 2016 at 6:21pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Settlement Conference of Australia has started on 5th May 2016 at Melbourne. The conference acknowledges the impact of global domain on communities, societies and active citizenship. Have a listen on this information on delegates attending the conference and issues being discussed at SCOA Conference as presented by Preeti Mccarthy…
