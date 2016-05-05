SBS Punjabi

Settlement Conference Australia, Melbourne 2016

Preeti with Amritpreet Kaur

Preeti with Amritpreet Kaur Source: SCOA

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:21pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Settlement Conference of Australia has started on 5th May 2016 at Melbourne. The conference acknowledges the impact of global domain on communities, societies and active citizenship. Have a listen on this information on delegates attending the conference and issues being discussed at SCOA Conference as presented by Preeti Mccarthy…

