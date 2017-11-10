Settlement Guide- Benefits of keeping health record online

We’ve all been there, coming back from a doctor’s appointment, trying to remember exactly what they said or going into an appointment struggling to explain to a specialist what another doctor has told us.





'My Health Record' has been created to help you in these kinds of situations. It’s an online summary of your health information. Doctors will upload health summaries, event summaries and copies of prescriptions in your record, while you’ll be able to edit your information and add notes.











To use My Health Record, you need to have a Medicare card and register.











How to Register

To register for My Health Record, go to the website myhealthrecord.gov.au.











You can also call 1800 723 471 or talk directly to your GP.











By the end of 2018, the government will create a My Health Record for every Australian. If you don’t want one, you’ll need to opt out. To know when to opt out, you can register to get an email on the My Health Record website.











My Health Record https://myhealthrecord.gov.au/











Translating and Interpreting Services: 13 14 50





















