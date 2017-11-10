SBS Punjabi

Settlement Guide- Benefits of keeping health record online

SBS Punjabi

Health

At the Dentist Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2017 at 10:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21am
By Audrey Bourget, Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Navigating the Australian health system, understanding what the doctors say and remembering all the information they give you can be confusing, even if you grew up in Australia. And if you're new to the country it's even harder. But theres an online tool called My Health Record that can make your life much easier.

Published 10 November 2017 at 10:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21am
By Audrey Bourget, Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
We’ve all been there, coming back from a doctor’s appointment, trying to remember exactly what they said or going into an appointment struggling to explain to a specialist what another doctor has told us.

'My Health Record' has been created to help you in these kinds of situations. It’s an online summary of your health information. Doctors will upload health summaries, event summaries and copies of prescriptions in your record, while you’ll be able to edit your information and add notes. 

 

To use My Health Record, you need to have a Medicare card and register.

 

How to Register
To register for My Health Record, go to the website myhealthrecord.gov.au.

 

You can also call 1800 723 471 or talk directly to your GP.

 

By the end of 2018, the government will create a My Health Record for every Australian. If you don’t want one, you’ll need to opt out. To know when to opt out, you can register to get an email on the My Health Record website.

 

 

Translating and Interpreting Services: 13 14 50

 

 
Other Stories

Failure to pay healthcare bills may now lead to visa cancellation

Indian mother suffers massive heart attack, insurance company refuses to cover cost

Navpreet wrote health book in Punjabi specifically to help migrants



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?