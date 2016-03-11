Settlement Guide - Elder Abuse

Elder Abuse Source: AAP
Published 11 March 2016 at 1:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australia is ageing and it's our older migrant communities that will age faster than the wider population. That's the warning from the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia (FECCA). And as we age there's an increasing number of elder abuse cases around the country. The Elder Abuse Prevention Unit estimates elder abuse costs the health system more than $350 million dollars each year. It also says for every call they receive about elder abuse there's four times more causes going unreported.
