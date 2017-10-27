Settlement Guide: Freedom of religion and secularism in Australia

For tens of thousands of years, Australia’s religion has been based on the spiritual traditions of the Dreaming practised by its first inhabitants. Religions such as Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism were practised in Australia from as early as the 19 th century.

















The focus shifted towards Christianity following the arrival of European settlers in the late eighteenth century. The White Australia Policy that lasted seven decades ended as Australia became increasingly multicultural following post-war migration from Europe, later on, South-East Asia and then the Middle East.

















Australia remains predominantly Christian with 52 per cent of the population identifying with the religion in the 2016 Census. Catholicism is now the largest Christian denomination, comprising 23 percent of the population.











But Australia's secularism allows people of all faiths to freely express their religious beliefs in the public sphere.



























