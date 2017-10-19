Settlement Guide: Must know your workplace rights as migrant







It’s important to know that migrants, whether they are citizens or on visa, have the same rights as every other Australian.











The national minimum wage is 18.29 dollars by hour. The Fair Work Ombudsman provides information and advice about workplace rules in Australia. If you’re in Australia under a visa, he says that it’s your responsibility to learn about your visa conditions before you start working.











But it is important to know that an employer can’t cancel your visa, and that you won’t lose your visa for reporting exploitation.











Useful Links





Fair Work Ombudsman < https://www.fairwork.gov.au/ >





Fair Work Ombudsman in 31 languages < https://www.fairwork.gov.au/language-help >





Pay Calculator < https://calculate.fairwork.gov.au/findyouraward >





Report a workplace concern anonymously < https://www.fairwork.gov.au/how-we-will-help/how-we-help-you/anonymous-tipoff >





Information for visa holders and migrants < https://www.fairwork.gov.au/find-help-for/visa-holders-and-migrants >





Safe Work Australia < https://www.safeworkaustralia.gov.au/ >



















































