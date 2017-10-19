SBS Punjabi

Settlement Guide: Must know your workplace rights as migrant

Published 19 October 2017 at 3:47pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Audrey Bourget, Gautam Kapil, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
We often hear on the news stories of employers underpaying their workers, whether its restaurant chains or even small businesses. As an employee, you have clear rights when it comes to pay, conditions and safety.

It’s important to know that migrants, whether they are citizens or on visa, have the same rights as every other Australian.

 

The national minimum wage is 18.29 dollars by hour. The Fair Work Ombudsman provides information and advice about workplace rules in Australia. If you’re in Australia under a visa, he says that it’s your responsibility to learn about your visa conditions before you start working.

 

But it is important to know that an employer can’t cancel your visa, and that you won’t lose your visa for reporting exploitation.

 

Useful Links 

Fair Work Ombudsman <
https://www.fairwork.gov.au/
>

Fair Work Ombudsman in 31 languages <
https://www.fairwork.gov.au/language-help
>

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

