SBS Punjabi

Settlement Guide - How to get Apprenticeship in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Female chef student with colleague cooking food in commercial kitchen

Source: Maskot

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2018 at 11:39am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By MP Singh, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For a young migrant, an apprenticeship is a great way to get a head start in a chosen career in Australia.

Published 12 March 2018 at 11:39am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By MP Singh, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Apprenticeships are an ideal way to earn, learn and build a life in a new country.  Structured training is combined with practical work experience with an employer.  An apprenticeship usually takes between two and four years to complete and leads to nationally accredited qualifications in many professions. Meredith Stuebe from Western Sydney Migrant Resource Centre says her organisation is a good place to start looking for an apprenticeship.

Meredith Stuebe says that case workers from Western Sydney MRC are willing to help young migrants with writing a CV but she acknowledges that a lack of English can slow down the process of finding employment and an apprenticeship.

Australia's largest training provider is TAFE which stands for Technical and Further Education. Craig Robertson is the Chief Executive Officer of TAFE Directors Australia. He says young migrants looking for an apprenticeship should contact their local TAFE careers advice officer and discuss what they would like to do. The careers advisor will then try to match them up with employers looking for apprentices. Craig Robertson says TAFE organisations also help new arrivals with improving their language skills.

Australia’s TAFE network operates more than 1000 campuses across metropolitan, regional and remote locations. TAFE institutions are known as either colleges or institutes, depending on the state or territory. Craig Robertson says many careers started at TAFE.

And best of all, for most new arrivals, TAFE courses are free, says Craig Robertson.

The National Apprentice Employment Network is a private organisation offering apprenticeships. Lauren Tiltman is NAEN’s National Executive Officer. She explains what her organisation has to offer.

Lauren Tiltman says the member companies of her organisation focus on delivering entry level training for many industries.

Lauren Tiltman says the members of the National Apprentice Employment Network are happy to give young migrants and new arrivals a helping hand in getting job qualifications and finding work.

Lauren Tiltman says that there are vacancies for apprentices in many Australian industries and jobs are often advertised on social media or online job sites. However Meredith Stuebe from Western Sydney Migrant Resource Centre is not so optimistic about the job prospects of young migrants. She thinks that the government could do more to help new arrivals into work and apprenticeships.

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Also read

The fastest growing careers in Australia have been revealed

Know the man behind one of world's biggest financial scams

'Pay $6,000 or immediately leave Australia' - Migrant duped in phone scam



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?