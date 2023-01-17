How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

Australia has almost 12,000 beaches. Less than five per cent are patrolled by lifeguards or surf lifesavers.





On average only one fatal attack is reported every 12 months, compared to an average of 122 coastal drowning deaths in the same period. Many of these are due to rip currents.





Shane Daw is the General Manager of Coastal Safety at Surf Life Saving Australia. SLSA performed 10,000 rescues last year, many in response to one hidden danger.





Rips are powerful channels of water that move in the opposite direction to the waves, pulling you away from the beach and out to sea.





Rips can be deadly, so if you get caught in one SLSA has the following advice:





Stay calm and conserve your energy.





Raise your arm and call out for help.





Float with the current. It could return you to a shallow sandbank. Or swim parallel to the beach or towards the breaking waves to escape the rip.





But Shane Daw says, the best advice is to swim where it’s safe.



